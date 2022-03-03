Around the Web Watch: One of the first universities of the Russian empire set ablaze by Russian airstrike Kharkiv University was founded in 1804. It is the second-oldest university in Ukraine. Scroll Staff An hour ago One of the buildings of Kharkiv university on fire, hit by Russian missile. One of the first universities in Russian empire, officially founded in 1805. I interviewed a pro-Russian academic here in 2014. Putin is now destroying “Russian world” he is claiming to protect. pic.twitter.com/EvavU2L5SI— Leonid Ragozin (@leonidragozin) March 2, 2022 Another devastating Russian strike on Kharkiv. This one hit the Karazin National University’s School of Sociology which sits across the street from the regional Interior Ministry office. Video via Anton Gerashenko, aide to Interior Minister. pic.twitter.com/pzG2XsKuY7— Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) March 2, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Russia Kharkiv Ukraine war