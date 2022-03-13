Around the Web Watch: The Chicago River turns green as preparation for celebration of St Patrick’s Day on March 17 On Saturday, 50 pounds of green dye was poured into the river. Scroll Staff 12 minutes ago WATCH: Crews poured 50 pounds of green dye into the Chicago River for its traditional St. Patrick's Day festivities pic.twitter.com/d0laZNCuf6— Reuters Asia (@ReutersAsia) March 13, 2022 The Chicago River is green again #chicago #StPatricksDay #dontdrinkit @WGNRadio pic.twitter.com/cejZNFxION— Don Kleppin (@DKleppin) March 12, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. river celebrations