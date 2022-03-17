Around the Web Sri Lanka: Huge crowd storms President’s office as protests against economic crisis intensify Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s government has been accused of mismanaging the economy and creating a foreign exchange crisis. Scroll Staff 36 minutes ago #SriLanka - Large crowd in Colombo attempts to storm President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's office building, as protests within the city over the economic crisis continue to grow and intensify pic.twitter.com/Tl8XbPfWrT— CyclistAnons (@CyclistAnons) March 16, 2022 Sri Lanka's main opposition SJB's protest currently underway in front of President's office in Colombo pic.twitter.com/zX72afcA6n— Azzam Ameen (@AzzamAmeen) March 15, 2022 ஜனாதிபதி அலுவலகத்தை முற்றுகையிட்டு ஆயிரக்கணக்கானோர் போராட்டம், காலி முகத்திடல் முழுமையாக முடக்கம் #lka #SriLanka #SamagiJanaBalavegaya #SJB #Protest #Colombo pic.twitter.com/o8yoa2BEUI— vithushan Jeyachandran (@imjvithu) March 15, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Sri Lanka Protests economy