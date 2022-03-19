Around the Web Watch: Russian president Vladimir Putin’s war speech cut off, TV channel cites technical glitch A Russian state TV channel abruptly cut off Putin’s speech hailing Russia’s ‘special operation’ in Ukraine at a packed stadium in Moscow. Scroll Staff An hour ago Transmission of Putin’s speech suddenly cuts. Funny business with Russian TV. Kremlin can’t help itself. pic.twitter.com/VrT9SMOonO— Kevin Rothrock (@KevinRothrock) March 18, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Vladimir Putin Russia