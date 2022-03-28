Around the Web Watch: Ukrainian musicians perform in subway shelter as part of the annual Kharkiv Music Festival The music festival began on Saturday. Scroll Staff An hour ago Kharkiv Music Fest - one of the best international classical music festivals in Ukraine was scheduled to start on March 26. No one could have imagined that instead there would be a concert in the subway. But here we are on the day 31 of the war. pic.twitter.com/1uyzHhGeId— Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) March 26, 2022 The music festival opened in #Kharkiv (under the bombs): first they played in the subway, then in a bomb shelterVideo from the opening of the festival KharkivMusicFest - which took place not in the large Philharmonic Hall, as planned, but in the Historical Museum metro station. pic.twitter.com/4I2a1Hb0ah— Oriannalyla 🇺🇦 (@Lyla_lilas) March 26, 2022 Today marks the opening day of the #Kharkiv Music Festival & the people of Ukraine's 2nd city weren't going to let Russian bombs stop them. Musicians put on an emotional concert in the metro which is acting as a bomb shelter 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦#UkraineRussianWar #SlavaUkraini #powerful pic.twitter.com/vrIm1JBdke— Johannes Gutenberg (@Joha__Gutenberg) March 27, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Ukraine music