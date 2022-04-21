Around the Web ‘Critical face theory’: US comedians react to overturn of mask mandate on public transport The White House said masking is optional, but recommended. Scroll Staff 28 minutes ago Late-night comedians chimed in on a Florida federal judge's ruling that overturned the Biden administration's mask mandate for airplanes and other public transportation methods.Read more about the judge who issued the ruling: https://t.co/fU789B6ZDm pic.twitter.com/3UOPj9gNsu— CNN (@CNN) April 20, 2022 Also watch:Flyers celebrate on flights as mask mandate on public transportation is overturned in US We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. US Covid-19