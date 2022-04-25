Around the Web ‘Loved me like an elder sister’: PM Narendra Modi receives first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award The award honours individuals for their ‘path-breaking, spectacular, and exemplary contributions to the country’. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #WATCH | For me, Lata didi was like an elder sister. I have always received immense love from her. After many decades, Lata didi will not be present in the coming Rakhi festival: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award #modi pic.twitter.com/anrrwULYsl— Nukkad Live (@Nukkadlive1) April 24, 2022 #Mumbai | "Lata didi dreamt of a strong and prosperous India," says PM Modi as he receives the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award. pic.twitter.com/hAHWLRTBqA— NDTV (@ndtv) April 24, 2022 PM Narendra Modi receives Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award at a ceremony in Mumbai today pic.twitter.com/7EwYmEWKdq— DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) April 24, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Narendra Modi Lata Mangeshkar