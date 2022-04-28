Around the Web Watch: Truck narrowly misses school bus as its brakes fail in Ohio, USA The truck driver sounded the horn to alert oncoming cars and the stationary school bus. Scroll Staff 42 minutes ago ‘No, no, no, get away!’ — A truck driver’s quick thinking helped avoid a disaster when his brakes failed as he approached a school bus full of children and a line of cars pic.twitter.com/bWPdElq4gF— NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 28, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. USA Truck Video