Around the Web Watch: Actor Angelina Jolie meets displaced people in Ukraine, visit interrupted by air raid sirens Jolie arrived in Ukraine to speak with people who have found refuge in the city of Lviv, and children injured from missile strikes. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Angelina Jolie had to run for cover in Lviv today due to a missile strike threat pic.twitter.com/5Si6ouOOUG— Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) April 30, 2022 Ukrzaliznytsia: Angelina Jolie visited the station volunteers, psychologists and doctors, thanked them all and especially the railwaymen. #ukraine #humanitarian #AngelinaJolie Via: Ukrainian Railways pic.twitter.com/edm8MKnUO2— The Daily News Summary (@thedailysummary) April 30, 2022 Lviv, Ukraine. The video shows Angelina Jolie talking to refugees at the train station.(The actress's trip to Ukraine has not been officially announced) pic.twitter.com/SROU8QtMuI— The Insider (@InsiderEng) April 30, 2022 ⚡️ Actress and filmmaker Angelina Jolie was spotted at a cafe in western Ukrainian city of Lviv on April 30. Jolie is a special envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. Video: Maya Pidhoretska via Facebook. pic.twitter.com/CBtR4HBMNR— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) April 30, 2022