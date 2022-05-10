Around the Web Cyclone Asani: Watch these scenes of strong winds, rainfall in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal The storm is unlikely to make landfall and expected to weaken in the next 24 hours. Scroll Staff An hour ago WATCH | Amid Cyclone Asani strong winds and rain lash parts of Andhra Pradesh. Visuals from Srikakulam districtTrack updates - https://t.co/InvdVehNuL(ANI video) pic.twitter.com/oE2iro7RiL— Hindustan Times (@htTweets) May 10, 2022 #CycloneAsani Going easy: Rains at Dhenkenal Bus Stand, as Asani’s effect on Odisha and neighboring states intensifies.@SambitP #Cyclone #Asani #Odisha #iimc pic.twitter.com/yPtIRZI2hU— IIMC Dhenkanal EJA 22 (@IIMCDklEjA) May 10, 2022 Present situation at #Puri beach#Cyclone #CycloneAsani #Asani pic.twitter.com/VIDCwcPRdv— Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar (@mcbbsr) May 10, 2022 Cyclone #Asani in #Odisha pic.twitter.com/6mMH2zmPac— @Akashtv1Soni (@Akashtv1Soni) May 9, 2022 Alertness for Cyclone 🌀 ‘ASANI’Team's of Digha & Digha Mohana Coastal PS are continually alerting the locals, fishermen as well as tourists in Digha beach regarding Cyclone storm 'ASANI'. Senior officers are supervising the preparedness closely.#CycloneAlert pic.twitter.com/7OCnrdmpvd— SP Purba Medinipur (@MedinipurSp) May 9, 2022 #CycloneAsani | Narrow escape for 60 fishermen onboard 6 fishing vessels. The vessles capsized at Aryapalli in #Ganjam district, #Odisha#Gopalpur#CycloneAsani#Asani #AsaniCyclone @APWeatherman96 pic.twitter.com/5PxDFcluc1— Sitam Moharana ANI (@SitamMoharana) May 10, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Cyclone Asani Andhra Pradesh Odisha West Bengal