Watch: Wildfire engulfs more than twenty homes in wealthy Californian neighbourhood Almost 200 acres of land were burned down as firefighters failed to contain the blaze. The Coastal fire broke out on a cool but gusty day at about 3 p.m. Wednesday in a canyon near Laguna Beach and raced uphill, reaching a subdivision at the top of the crest. Several homes caught fire at Coronado Pointe near the Aliso Summit Hiking Trail. An intense wildfire destroyed at least 20 homes in the coastal neighborhood of Laguna Niguel, just south of Los Angeles, California. The fire is at 200 acres with 0% containment. 20 luxury mansions destroyed in Coastal Fire #lagunaniguel #california #coastalfire #coastalfirecalifornia