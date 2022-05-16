Around the Web Watch: Queen Elizabeth II attends Royal Windsor Horse Show to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee One of her own horses was declared ‘supreme champion’. Scroll Staff 43 minutes ago Queen Elizabeth II was seen smiling as she enjoyed the Royal Windsor Horse Show. The monarch is an avid horse lover and breeder. https://t.co/nvTMi7qMey pic.twitter.com/f0QNGqFy7E— USA TODAY Life (@usatodaylife) May 13, 2022 Queen Elizabeth II attended a horse show near her home in Windsor, England, on Friday (5/13). The 96-year-old monarch missed the State Opening of Parliament earlier in the week because of "episodic mobility problems," according to Buckingham Palace. pic.twitter.com/dtmppuMj3A— KTVN 2 News (@KTVN) May 16, 2022 Stephen Lock's pictures of The Queen at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, as she receives a trophy after one of her ponies won a first prize #QueenElizabeth #Queen `#Royals #royalwindsorhorseshow #horse #Elizabeth pic.twitter.com/jZsVoIBpcY— i-Images Picture Agency (@iimages1) May 13, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. England queen