Around the Web Watch: French Air Force puts on aerial display for actor Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun 2’ at Cannes The Air Force team sprayed the sky with coloured smoke trails of red, blue, and white as the stars of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ walked the red carpet. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago The French Air Force put on an aerial display at the Cannes Film Festival in honor of 'Top Gun 2' — and Tom Cruise looked as excited as a little kid watching it pic.twitter.com/tM3ePBNK0r— NowThis (@nowthisnews) May 20, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. films air force