Viral Video Watch: Akila the temple elephant celebrates her twentieth birthday with a feast of fruits Scenes from Thiruvanaikoil Arulmigu Jambukeswarar Temple in Trichy, Tamil Nadu. Scroll Staff 34 minutes ago #WATCH | Elephant Akila wags her trunk in joy as she celebrates her 20th birthday savouring a 'fruit-full' feast at Trichy's Thiruvanaikoil Arulmigu Jambukeswarar Temple, Tamil Nadu (Video from yesterday, May 25) pic.twitter.com/iy5DlUZQcd— ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. elephant animals