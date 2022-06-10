Around the Web Watch: US grocery store sets world record for largest fruit display with about 32,000 kgs of bananas After the record was confirmed, the bananas were given for free to visitors, and the surplus was donated to a local food bank on Wednesday. Scroll Staff 32 minutes ago The folks from @GWR have surveyed the display and it's official! We have a new WORLD RECORD!Our roving banana reporter Leslie Harris is LIVE at the @jewelosco in Westmont (@westmontilgov) with the latest fruit-related news!#Westmont #Bananas #LotsofBanans #WorldRecord pic.twitter.com/n5Qobn13YA— 95.9 The River (@959TheRiver) June 8, 2022 The @jewelosco in Westmont is looking for a @GWR World Record for largest fruit display! We're looking at 70,000 lbs bananas here! Anyone drive by this snap a photo? Share it with us!📸 726Visuals on IG / Greg Kozlick #WorldsLargestFruitDisplay #GuinnessWorldRecord #Westmont pic.twitter.com/uLOEl34D88— 95.9 The River (@959TheRiver) June 8, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. USA Food