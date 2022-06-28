Around the Web Watch: Climate activists dressed as ‘merfolk’ demonstrate during the UN Ocean Conference in Portugal The Extinction Rebellion activists were dressed as merfolk stuck in fishing nets and plastic waste in Lisbon. Scroll Staff An hour ago Extinction Rebellion activists dressed as merfolk stuck in fishing nets and plastic waste in Lisbon, Portugal, to call for ocean protection during the UN Ocean Conference. Protesters held banners that read, ‘As the sea dies, we die,’ and ‘No more fish in the sea.’ pic.twitter.com/Vwd2FatnGk— NowThis (@nowthisnews) June 28, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Portugal Climate