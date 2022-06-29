Around the Web ‘Law is being weaponised’: Nobel Prize winner Maria Ressa on the arrests of Zubair, Teesta Setalvad ‘You need to mobilise your community, start with the journalists,’ said the Noble Prize-winning Filipino editor. Scroll Staff An hour ago Speaking to @TheQuint, Nobel Prize-winning journalist @mariaressa comments on the recent arrests of @zoo_bear and @TeestaSetalvad in India:"It's death by a thousand cuts. The law is being weaponised. You need to mobilise your community, start with the journalists." pic.twitter.com/qSx6iCIPQf— Meghnad Bose (@MeghnadBose93) June 28, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Politics Journalism