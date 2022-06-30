Around the Web Watch: After Heathrow Airport, bags pile up at Canada’s Pearson Airport due to staff shortage Many of the luggage issues at the airport have reportedly involved Air Canada flights. Scroll Staff An hour ago Toronto Pearson Airport baggage area is just insane… 😳😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/m5O43RwWz8— Kris Pangilinan (@KrisReports) June 27, 2022 BAGGAGE BACKLOG: Large piles of luggage seen at Toronto Pearson Airport.A spokesperson said that flight delays and cancellations, staff shortages with airlines, and “temporary mechanical disruptions” with the baggage system led to the problems. https://t.co/EAhrTWPhaW pic.twitter.com/I3LDskcp4N— ABC News (@ABC) June 29, 2022 Also watch:Thousands of bags pile up at Heathrow Airport due to technical malfunction We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Toronto Pearson Airport Heathrow Airport airlines