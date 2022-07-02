Around the Web Watch: Zee News wrongly claims Rahul Gandhi defended Udaipur assailants, apologises later ‘We should let it go’, Gandhi had said after a Congress office was vandalised in Wayanad, Kerala. Zee News wrongly said he was talking of the Udaipur killers. Scroll Staff An hour ago Rahul Gandhi was talking about the people who vandalized his wayanad office but @ZeeNews anchor twisted his statement with #Udaipurincident . Is there anyone from @INCIndia who can take action on zee news?? @SpiritOfCongres @RoflGandhi_ @AltNews @free_thinker @srinivasiyc pic.twitter.com/f9O0AriARt— Chunkey ponkey (@Chunkyponkey) July 1, 2022 The false claim. कल हमारे शो DNA में राहुल गांधी का बयान उदयपुर की घटना से जोड़ कर ग़लत संदर्भ में चल गया था, ये एक मानवीय भूल थी जिसके लिए हमारी टीम क्षमाप्रार्थी हैं, हम इसके लिए खेद जताते हैं pic.twitter.com/YGs7kfbKKi— Rohit Ranjan (@irohitr) July 2, 2022 The apology. राहुल गांधी का जो एडिटेड वीडियो चलाया जा रहा है, उसका पूरा असल वीडियो देखिए.पत्रकार ने राहुल से उनके ऑफिस में तोड़फोड़ के बारे में सवाल किया, इसके जवाब में राहुल ने तोड़फोड़ करने वालों को बच्चा कहा.देखा जाए और ज्यादा से ज्यादा लोगों को दिखाया जाए pic.twitter.com/gxsMDTzG48— Ranvijay Singh (@ranvijaylive) July 1, 2022 What Rahul Gandhi really said. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Rahul Gandhi Udaipur Zee News