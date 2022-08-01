Viral Video Watch: Cats and dogs get wearable fans to beat Japan’s scorching summer The device, an 80-gramme, battery-operated fan, is attached to a mesh outfit and blows air around the animal's body. Scroll Staff An hour ago A Tokyo clothing maker has teamed up with veterinarians to create a wearable fan for pets, hoping to attract the anxious owners of dogs or cats that can't shed their fur coats in Japan's blistering summer weather https://t.co/EPqtorffaW pic.twitter.com/ACvNkdU5aM— Reuters (@Reuters) August 1, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Heatwave Pets dogs cats