"When I was travelling abroad, someone there said that women there change their boyfriends at any time. Bihar CM is also similar, never know who's hand he may hold or leave...," says Kailash Vijayvargiya, BJP National General Secretary in Indore, MP pic.twitter.com/zKVAbg0e30 — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2022

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Thursday likened Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to “foreign women” commenting about the Janata Dal (United) leader leaving NDA for the second time.

“When I was travelling abroad, someone there said that women there are like that, they change their boyfriends at any time. Bihar Chief Minister is also like that,” he told the reporters in Indore, Madya Pradesh. “[We may] never know whose hand he may hold or leave,” while an entourage of party supporters laughed.

The controversial statement riled many on social media, who demanded an apology from him.

Dear BJP,

Hold media communication classes for your leaders. And keep women out of the political conversations. Don't talk about respect, show it in your actions and language.

Tai https://t.co/r3hGdEETXm — Smita Deshmukh🇮🇳 (@smitadeshmukh) August 19, 2022

This is what we call inbuilt misogyny. Men also do the same but that is not associated with character assassination. The targeted comment on women is disgusting. I don't know what's with India's right wing and their complete hatred for women. — AnjuG (@AnjutheGrt) August 18, 2022

3 days later after PM asked the nation to take pledge to end misogyny in our language, nature and culture in order to make India a developed nation. — Philomath Philosophy (@PhilomathPhilo1) August 18, 2022