‘Like foreign women who change boyfriends:’ BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya’s misogynistic and xenophobic remark against Bihar CM Nitish Kumar angered many people on social media.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Thursday likened Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to “foreign women” commenting about the Janata Dal (United) leader leaving NDA for the second time.
“When I was travelling abroad, someone there said that women there are like that, they change their boyfriends at any time. Bihar Chief Minister is also like that,” he told the reporters in Indore, Madya Pradesh. “[We may] never know whose hand he may hold or leave,” while an entourage of party supporters laughed.
The controversial statement riled many on social media, who demanded an apology from him.