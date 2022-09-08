Watch: MP minister insists on ID proof at garba events to prevent inter-faith mingling
Madhya Pradesh culture minister Usha Thakur made the demand.
Ahead of Navratri celebrations, Madhya Pradesh culture minister Usha Thakur insisted that entry to any garba events in the state must be monitored in a bid to prevent mingling of men and women from different faiths.
Talking to mediapersons in Gwalior, Thakur said, “Whoever comes to the garba must carry their identity card.” Asked if this was advice or an order, she said, “It’s advice as well as a warning to remain alert.”