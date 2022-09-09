Viral Video Watch: Forest officials hold umbrella over sleeping elephant calf for protection from the sun Seen in Tamil Nadu: The officials tried tos unite the calf with its mother. Scroll Staff 20 minutes ago Sharing this heartwarming video where you can see #TNForesters providing shade to the sleeping baby elephant during their successful efforts to unite the baby with her mother. Their compassion, care and thoughtfullness made the entire effort worthwhile. #TNForest pic.twitter.com/npR8mV5E21— Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) September 7, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Elephant animals Tamil Nadu