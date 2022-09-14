Around the Web Watch: Flooded homes and streets in Chicago after heavy rains and big sewage pipe explosion The National Weather Service of Chicago issued a flash flood warning for several areas of the city, urging people not to drive. Scroll Staff 12 minutes ago 'COULDN'T BELIEVE WHAT I WAS SEEING': A geyser-like rush of water spews from a drain as severe flooding hits Chicago. https://t.co/tap7k5kVCO pic.twitter.com/yAF4msfoPJ— ABC News (@ABC) September 13, 2022 This morning at Lawrence and Ravenswood pic.twitter.com/cf22at05Ha— Kyna (@KJintheCity) September 11, 2022 @chicagosmayor @chicago @49thWard thanks to the City of Chicago for not maintaining their sewer systems properly; filled out basement (and neighbors) with raw sewage. pic.twitter.com/KA8fsb5JvT— Matthew Ardoin (@ardoin_matthew) September 11, 2022 Sewers getting wild in Chicago today pic.twitter.com/vnSA0Zpa8X— Jon Heupel (@jonheupel) September 11, 2022 @weatherchannel @WGNNews walking to church this morning and water burst through the sidewalk on Chicago higher than a building. Never seen anything like this before! pic.twitter.com/bVHOAnBEXG— The Architect (@TheArch01196450) September 11, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. floods USA