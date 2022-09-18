Around the Web Watch: Karnataka electricity worker swims through floodwater to restore power supply to village Several localities in Konnur village marooned in floods were left without electricity. Scroll Staff Yesterday · 02:41 pm WATCH: Lineman in #Karnataka's Konnur village swam through floodwaters to turn on electric transformer to ensure water supply to the marooned village is restored. pic.twitter.com/GY5iqADOSV— Asianet Newsable (@AsianetNewsEN) September 17, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. karnataka electricity flood