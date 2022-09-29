Viral Video Watch: Athlete Neeraj Chopra dances the garba during Navratri celebrations in Gujarat The javelin thrower joined in the celebrations just before the 36th National Games 2022 opened in Vadodara. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #WATCH गुजरात: ओलंपिक में स्वर्ण पदक विजेता खिलाड़ी नीरज चोपड़ा नवरात्रि के अवसर पर वडोदरा में आयोजित एक कार्यक्रम में पहुंचे। इस दौरान उन्होंने गरबा भी किया। (28.09) pic.twitter.com/nkgzpf45Kt— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) September 29, 2022 EXCLUSIVE 🤩Olympic Gold 🥇Medalist and World Champion @Neeraj_chopra1 🇮🇳 joins in to enjoy garba in #Vadodara, which is part of the Navratra celebrations in Gujarat, during his visit for the #36thNationalGames pic.twitter.com/Zj0UDpbw3l— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 28, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Navratri Neeraj Chopra garba