Viral Video What might Bollywood celebrities think about Diwali? Watch Sumedh Shinde mimic the stars Sumedh Shinde becomes ‘Ajay Devgn’, ‘Ranveer Singh, ‘Aamir Khan’ and others. Scroll Staff 13 minutes ago Here is Bollywood wishing each and everyone of you a healthy , wealthy and a prosperous Diwali 😊🙌#diwali #diwali2022 #happydiwali #bollywooddiwali #sumedhshindemimicry #bollywoodmimicry #sumedhshinde pic.twitter.com/w60c5qE5FK— Sumedh Shinde (@sumedhcaddy) October 24, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Diwali Bollywood comedy