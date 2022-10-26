Viral Video Caught on live TV: When a fox photobombed journalists reporting outside 10 Downing Street A fox strolled past the official residence of the British prime minister as Rishi Sunak took charge. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago A Fox photobombing the @rtenews correspondent at Downing Street🦊No sign of Larry the Cat 🐱 👀😂 pic.twitter.com/Ys8ae0mWdQ— Vincent (@Planetwaves20) October 25, 2022 #AutumnWatch Fox on Downing Street yesterday @BBCSpringwatch pic.twitter.com/lpRVFmMZRM— Jane 🌱💙🇺🇦 (@localnotail) October 25, 2022 He’s just leaving No10 pic.twitter.com/Renparg69p— Robert Peston (@Peston) October 25, 2022 A fox walks past 10 Downing Street in London, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. | Photo Kin Cheung pic.twitter.com/fJeuO4KvMx— AP Images (@AP_Images) October 25, 2022 Also Watch: Caught on camera: Larry the cat fights and scares away a fox outside 10 Downing Street We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. UK TV