Around the Web Watch: Derailed goods train speeds into station in Jharkhand, causes panic among passengers Rail traffic was disrupted after 53 wagons of a coal-laden goods train were derailed in Gaya, Bihar. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #TrainAccident : Derailed train reaches railway station in Koderma, triggers panic on the platform#JharkhandTrainAccident #TrainAccident #IndianRailway #GoodsTrain #TheRoosterNews pic.twitter.com/zDK81e0cod— THE ROOSTER NEWS (@therooosternews) October 26, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Jharkhand train