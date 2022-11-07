Around the Web Watch: Formation flying on display by Indian Air Force’s Surya Kiran aerobatics team The aerial display was organised in Vadodara, Gujarat as part of the celebrations of 75 years of India’s independence. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Vadodara: As a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, an air show of Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team of Indian Air Force was organized at Air Force Station, Darjipura. | reported by news agency ANI pic.twitter.com/NXCVYgUCIQ— NDTV (@ndtv) November 6, 2022 Ambassadors of the #IndianAirForce #SuryaKiran Aerobatic Team performed scintillating aerial display over the skies of Vadodara on 4th & 5th November. Large number of school & college students, NCC cadets, Veterans and public dignitaries enjoyed the show.@IAF_MCC @DefencePRO_Guj pic.twitter.com/f4glIHRRDH— C PRO South Western Air Command (@SWAC_IAF) November 7, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Gujarat planes