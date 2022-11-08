Around the Web Watch: Miniature boats with candles light up lakes as people celebrate boat festival in Odisha Honouring the state’s maritime past. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago With lunar eclipse falls on the eve of #KartikaPurnima, which people believe turns the auspicious occasion into a bad omen, float miniature boats a day ahead #BoatFestival at Bindusagar Lake in Bhubaneswar#BoitaBandana@XpressOdisha @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/gIVtZbKS7g— Debadatta Mallick (@ddmallick) November 7, 2022 #WATCH | Bhubaneswar, Odisha: People set afloat miniature boats to mark Boita Bandana (boat festival). The festival is a commemoration of the maritime glory of Odisha and is observed every year on #KartikPurnima; Visuals from early this morning pic.twitter.com/icuDmqHnXX— ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2022 #କାର୍ତ୍ତିକ_ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣିମାକାର୍ତ୍ତିକ ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣିମାରେ ସଅଳ ସରିଲା ନୀତିକାନ୍ତି । ଜଳାଶୟରେ ସମ୍ପର୍ଣ୍ଣ ହେଲା ଡଙ୍ଗା ଭସା ।ସମସ୍ତେ ମନେ ପକାଇଲେ ପ୍ରାଚୀନ ନୌବାଣିଜ୍ୟ ପରମ୍ପରା । ଆକାମାବୈରେ କମ୍ପିଲା ପରିବେଶ ।#Karkitapurnima pic.twitter.com/1ELs7linHX— News18 Odia (@News18Odia) November 8, 2022 #InPics | People celebrate Boita Bandana by floating miniature boats to commemorate maritime glory of #Odisha on the occasion of #KartikPurnima (Pic: Rakesh Roul) pic.twitter.com/y21sQmjnIl— OTV (@otvnews) November 8, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Odisha festivals