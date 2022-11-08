Around the Web Blood moon lunar eclipse: From India to Japan, watch videos from around the world This is the last total lunar eclipse for the next three years. Scroll Staff 39 minutes ago The last #LunarEclipse until 2025. pic.twitter.com/WxwdtlzQDu— Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) November 8, 2022 पटना मे दिखा साल का अंतिम चंद्रग्रहण#Patna #lunareclipse2022 pic.twitter.com/Z9TlGYiNju— News24 (@news24tvchannel) November 8, 2022 Assam | Visuals of India's last #LunarEclipse of the year, from Guwahati pic.twitter.com/XLtUBDwjlM— ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2022 The last light of the sun passing from the moon while a ruru calls in the background #BloodMoon #LunarEclipse2022 pic.twitter.com/lKeTUWFp4T— Gir (@edufk) November 8, 2022 Lunar eclipse from Sendai, Japan 🌒 pic.twitter.com/M6rodh1KCt— Sharla✨ (@heyitssharla) November 8, 2022 Couldn't get the #LunarEclipse timelapse in one take but still pretty cool. pic.twitter.com/53PZvS9Osv— George🎨 (@GGueperoux) November 8, 2022 Bihar | Visuals of India's last #LunarEclipse of the year, from Patna pic.twitter.com/8AADxL7RP9— ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2022 Blood Moon lunar eclipse over GA.🌕🌔🌓🌒🌑🌘🌗🌖🌕📷 Canon PowerShot SX530 HS#BloodMoon #BloodMoonEclipse #LunarEclipse #FullMoon #Moon #LunarEclipse2022 #BloodMoon2022 #BloodMoonEclipse2022 #NASAMoon #NASAMoonSnap #Atlanta #EastPoint #GaWx #Canon #CanonFavPic pic.twitter.com/AI94lgfAUf— 🐝 Joshua Duke 🖖🐞 (@staytoonedfolks) November 8, 2022 Moon X Interstellar music!Shot from Skywatcher telescope in Mumbai, India before the#LunarEclipse #lunareclipse2022 pic.twitter.com/vf7NIU4goh— Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) November 8, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. eclipse moon