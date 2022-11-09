Around the Web ‘When you win, bring it back to Malibu’: Actor Sean Penn gives his Oscar to Ukraine’s President ‘I’ll feel much better knowing that there’s a piece of me here,’ the two-time Academy Award winner said. Scroll Staff 4 hours ago This video published by President Volodymyr Zelensky shows his meeting with U.S. actor Sean Penn in Kyiv.According to Zelensky, Penn left his Oscar award in Ukraine, which will remain there "until Ukraine's victory" as a symbol of belief in such an outcome. pic.twitter.com/r2LAAoOaku— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) November 8, 2022 Hollywood actor, film director, screenwriter and producer Sean Penn handed over his own Oscar statuette to President Volodymir Zelenskyy.The award will be in #Ukraine until the end of the war as a symbol of faith in the victory of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/fu4YiIKhRw— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 8, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Ukraine Oscars