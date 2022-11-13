Viral Video Watch: Pokemon’s Ash Ketchum achieves ‘World's Top Pokemon Trainer’ status after 25 years Seen in the latest episode of ‘Pokemon Ultimate Journeys: The Series’, which premiered in Japan. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago PIKACHU FAINTING AND ALL OF ASH'S OLD POKEMON SHOWING TO SUPPORT HIM😭😭THIS IS PEAK FICTION #anipoke pic.twitter.com/BTWi2efKsr— Beam💫 (@YourBoySatoshi) November 11, 2022 After 25 years, Ash finally became the very best, like no one ever was. He actually did it, he beat Leon #anipoke pic.twitter.com/izfmf3D4gL— Fire (@FireType_Tep) November 11, 2022 25 years of showcasing Ash Ketchum’s journey and today, he reached a new level. After all his development, struggles and perseverance, Ash defeats Leon and becomes the new World Champion. Ash Ketchum is now the strongest trainer in world of the Pokémon anime #Anipoke #アニポケ pic.twitter.com/J3zGBS2Qtr— Rafi (@ThePokeRaf) November 11, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Anime Pokemon