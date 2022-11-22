Around the Web Watch: Iran’s players refuse to sing national anthem at World Cup game to protest against government Fans joined the players’ protests against the regime in their home country. Scroll Staff An hour ago This is what courage looks likeThe Iranian football team refuses to sing the national anthem on biggest stage in the worldEleven men, standing shoulder to shoulder, sending out a message without uttering a word#WorldCup #WorldCup2022 #Qatar2022 #Iran pic.twitter.com/n8gtQed4Fl— Stefan Simanowitz (@StefSimanowitz) November 21, 2022 Protest by Iranian fans - booing their own national anthem ahead of match against England. #Qatar2022 #iran pic.twitter.com/3YN5V2y7BO— Jonathan Swain (@SwainITV) November 21, 2022 Video of Iranian protest inside the stadium during England Vs Iran in Qatar. #worldcup #IranRevoIution #TeamMelli #FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 #mahsaamini #OpIran pic.twitter.com/kJhAEl9T30— Pirooz Nahavandi (@PersianImm0rtal) November 21, 2022 PHOTO: #Iran fans show support for the #MahsaAmini protests at their nation's match against #England in #Qatar📷: AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino#i24NEWSinQatar #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/dJt5QqXETq— i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) November 21, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Iran protest world cup