Viral Video Watch: Man parks huge 18-wheeler trailer truck without actually driving it As the vehicle belongs to Continental Truck Driver Training in Dallas, Texas, the video has sparked a debate on social media what new drivers are being taught. Scroll Staff 4 hours ago That man parallel parked a semi truck, without even being inside. The hype men crazy pic.twitter.com/wsUo5or3Tg— Black (@unbothered___81) November 22, 2022 💯 He can't see what is on the other side of the truck, at all. No responsible driver would ever do this in a real life situation.— Kenny Mac (@KennyMac1984) November 23, 2022 I'm a driver and this is the most reckless thing I've ever seen— Champion moore (@champmo77) November 23, 2022 There's nothing cool about this and if he was one of my driver trainers doing this crap he would not be employed much less training other drivers.— TheReal_Avinger (@TherealAvinger) November 23, 2022 That is some serious skill! That dude is amazing. He's so casual walking next to the truck while it idles itself backwards. Very cool! Thanks for posting this.— Chunk (@AmygdalaActual) November 23, 2022 Any lorry driver (truck driver) has to be admired for their driving skills reversing and parking massive trailers, this guys good though real cool.— HeavyBalls (@HeavyBalls4) November 23, 2022