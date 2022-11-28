Weighs 250kg, 0-100kmph in 4sec, top speed of 150kmph, max range 30kms(for 22kms races)



‘RFR 23’,a carbon composite build, li-ion powered #electric #racecar built by @iitmadras Raftaar student Formula Racing team



Indigenous ‘Shakti’ microprocessor is the brain of this EV pic.twitter.com/uuRuXz2eRY