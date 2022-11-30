Around the Web Watch: New Zealand PM calls out reporter when asked if she met Finnish PM because of ‘similar age’ ‘I wonder whether or not anyone ever asked Barack Obama and John Key if they met because they were of similar age’. Scroll Staff 6 hours ago Watch NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern pick apart this reporter's question during a joint press conference with Finnish PM Sanna Marin. He asked the pair 'are you two meeting because you're similar in age and got a lot of common stuff there?'Read more: https://t.co/eTtJEqJoFZ pic.twitter.com/UBEZs1kzvF— SBS News (@SBSNews) November 30, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. prime minister media