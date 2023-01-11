Viral Video Watch: Audience dances wildly to ‘Naatu Naatu’ during screening of ‘RRR’ at theatre in Los Angeles ‘RRR’ was being screened in Los Angeles’ Chinese Theatre as part of Beyond Fest, and tickets were sold out in 98 seconds. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Only @RRRMovie and the great SS Rajamouli could get 200 people dancing at the most famous movie theater on the planet. #RRR is truly worldwide. #RRRforOscars pic.twitter.com/LE9gpdqZvp— Beyond Fest (@BeyondFest) January 10, 2023 “RRR” screening at the Chinese erupts into dance party… to no one’s surprise #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/sYLrOfmh8B— Chris Willman (@ChrisWillman) January 10, 2023 NAATU NAATU#RRR #RRRMovie#OscaRRRs #RRRForOscars #RRRForBestPicture pic.twitter.com/54jLN4vOod— Ke⚔️in (@JustAddKnives) January 10, 2023 Absolutely wild night at the Chinese Theater for @RRRMovie. Thanks to @BeyondFest for starting my year out with the best damn screening I’ll be a part of. #naatu pic.twitter.com/AScWXgXTNt— Ryan Cultrera (@ryan_cultrera) January 10, 2023 When was the last time a film had you leap from your seat? For me it was seeing Star Wars (the 90s re-releases) at this very theatre. Just as magical a time.@ChineseTheatres @BeyondFest @am_cinematheque @ssrajamouli @RRRMovie made cinema history in Hollywood.#RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/bzsw6ZwGcz— S. Christian Roe (@roebotwriter) January 10, 2023 Entire theater erupting into a dance party pic.twitter.com/5d38NeX75z— Joshua Rothkopf (@joshrothkopf) January 10, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. films US RRR naatu naatu