Happy 74th Republic Day, India! We are celebrating #RepublicDay with a rendition of 🇮🇳 national song Vande Mataram! US Officers Raghavan (flute) & Stephanie (guitar) team up with @pavithra_chari, singer featured on a 2023 #GRAMMYs nominated album & a @StateDept @1beatmusic alum! pic.twitter.com/sUUU5tvTST