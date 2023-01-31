Around the Web ‘Deepika’s Amar, I’m Akbar, John’s Anthony’: Shah Rukh Khan reminds media of inclusivity in cinema ‘This is what makes cinema, Amar, Akbar, Antony, there are no differences that any of us have, for anybody, for any culture, any aspect of life.’ Scroll Staff 36 minutes ago Shah Rukh Khan just gave a MASTERCLASS in how to do a press conference. This is why he is the KING. He promotes religious harmony, inclusivity, love and happiness. I’m glad I chose my childhood hero well. #Pathaan pic.twitter.com/Z9pC1TwQi0— Haroon Rashid (@iHaroonRashid) January 30, 2023 Play Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan steals the show at ‘Pathaan’ team’s first media appearance We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan