Viral Video Watch: Actor Ryan Reynolds surprises students by crashing their project during Toronto college visit Ryan Reynolds popped into a journalism studio in Seneca College, greeted students, and participated in a mock broadcast. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago True story: two journalism students at Seneca College in Toronto on Wednesday were honing their craft in studio. Ryan Reynolds, who was getting a tour of the school at the time, not only dropped by to say hello, but contributed to the broadcast. This guy’s amazing. pic.twitter.com/2yQIRkPijl— Sid Seixeiro (@Sid_Seixeiro) February 1, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Hollywood Toronto