Around the Web Watch: Spectacular videos of the moment lightning struck the One World Trade centre in New York It happened during a severe thunderstorm. Scroll Staff 27 minutes ago Tonight's lightning storm over One World Trade #NYC pic.twitter.com/qDrSDRWK2X— Max Guliani (@maximusupinNYc) April 2, 2023 Lightning strikes the @_WTCOfficial in New York City. #NYC #storm #lightning pic.twitter.com/NjksyEB2hV— Dan Martland (@DanTVusa) April 2, 2023 ALERT ⚡️ Lightning bolt strikes One World Trade Center during a thunderstorm in New York City pic.twitter.com/DFUr2emLRM— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 2, 2023 Lightning bolts stoke One World Trade Center during a thunderstorm in New York City, Saturday evening #newyork #newyorkcity #nyc @wtc #lightning #thunderstorm @agreatbigcity @_WTCOfficial pic.twitter.com/w9jKK3QVwy— Gary Hershorn (@GaryHershorn) April 2, 2023 Was quite the light show this evening over New York City. Just checking in with @_WTCOfficial You took quite the hammering this evening, hope you're ok?! ⚡️#Lightning #storm #nyc pic.twitter.com/48S5dMslOy— Dan Martland (@DanTVusa) April 2, 2023