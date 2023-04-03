Around the Web Watch: Hoarding on LIC building in Chennai’s Anna Salai catches fire, no casualties reported The cause of the fire was suspected to be an electrical short-circuit in the LED lights of the hoarding. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Fire on the LIC Building in Chennai. This LIC Building was the tallest building in India when it was completed in 1959. Video @SIVARAMAN74 pic.twitter.com/TkiT2R1iI2— Sangeetha Kandavel (@sang1983) April 2, 2023 FIRE ON THE TERRACE OF CHENNAI'S ICONIC 14 FLOOR LIC BUILDING FIRE FIGHTERS EXTINGUISH IN FIVE MINUTESELECTRICAL SHORT CIRCUIT ON THE NAME BOARD SUSPECTED @ndtv pic.twitter.com/vA0jOlQwyU— J Sam Daniel Stalin (@jsamdaniel) April 2, 2023 FIRE IN LIC BULIDING TODAY in Chennai pic.twitter.com/RDNoAmfyyh— Srikantan (@Srikantan1955) April 3, 2023 Fire @ #Chennai #lic building pic.twitter.com/PiA2KRJwV7— SANKARANARAYANAN SUDALAI (@SHANKARtcr) April 2, 2023 Seeing heavy smoke and fire from the top of the LIC building. What’s going on? pic.twitter.com/svICZUYCZh— Vaishali (@vaishjai) April 2, 2023 Tamil Nadu | Fire breaks out on the top floor of the LIC building in Chennai. Fire tenders on the spot. pic.twitter.com/Ur5jaAA0vZ— ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Fire Chennai