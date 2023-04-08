Around the Web Watch: Bengaluru FC donates unused ‘Champions 2023’ jerseys to underprivileged after ISL final loss Instead of discarding the jerseys, the team joined hands with Puma and reworked the design to give it to children at a community shelter in Jayanagar. Scroll Staff 25 minutes ago We can't always be champions. But, we can always be heroes. ♥️#WeAreBFC #BFCCares #NothingLikeIt pic.twitter.com/TEWgdqOciM— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) April 7, 2023 Champions, all of them. ♥️#WeAreBFC #BFCCares #NothingLikeIt pic.twitter.com/HxqKyIye9a— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) April 7, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. football Bengaluru