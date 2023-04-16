Eco India Eco India: How earthworms can reverse the effects of chemicals in fertile soil Nutrients recycled through worm excreta are said to contain 5 times more nitrogen, 7 times more phosphorus and 1000 times more good bacteria than original soil. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Play Supervising Producer: Nooshin Mowla | Field Producer: Aditya Pande | Video Editor: Amit Garg (Metro Media Works) | Production Assistant & Script: Anushree| Associate Producer: Ipsita Basu | Director of Photography: Jagdish Jangid | Executive Producer: Sannuta Raghu We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. eco india vermicompost earthworms