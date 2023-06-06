Under pressure from Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said “Nathuram Godse murdabad (down with Nathuram Godse)” on live television. Shrinate dared Poonawalla to say the words during a debate on Aaj Tak (video above).

Poonawalla then posed a counter question to Shrinate, “You tell me when are you going to expel Babulal Chaurasai? Why are you saving Babulal Chaurasai, the man who made a temple for Godse?” Demanding a date and time for the expulsion, Poonawalla said, “If you can’t expel him then never say that you’re a follower of Gandhi and against Godse. It will mean you’re Godse’s party.”

Shrinate said she was elated that a BJP leader said “Nathuram Godse murdabad”, arguing this was the “power of Gandhi and truth.”

The two spokespersons locked horns regarding Rahul Gandhi’s remark in the US, where he mentioned that the fight in India is between ideologies of Mahatma Gandhi and that of his assassin Nathuram Godse.

Chaurasai had left the Congress to join the Vishwa Hindu Parishad around 2024, after which he was associated with several events glorifying Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse. He rejoined the Congress in 2021.