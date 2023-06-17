Around the Web Watch: A journey through anonymous street artist Banksy’s first official exhibition in 14 years The elusive artist is showing the original stencils used to create his famous works, along with signature artefacts, at the Gallery of Modern Art in Glasgow. Scroll Staff 20 minutes ago WATCH A short fly through film of Banksy's new exhibition at Glasgow's GoMa by @MearnsColin@heraldscotland pic.twitter.com/v9SkbcTjWy— Craig Williams (@glasgowmixtape) June 15, 2023 The graffiti artist Banksy has announced his first official solo exhibition for 14 years called CUT & RUN: 25 years card labour.Gareth James from Glasgow Gallery of Modern Art spoke to #BBCBreakfast about keeping the show secrethttps://t.co/YDzzhJyQx8 pic.twitter.com/T4y7DpeGUx— BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) June 15, 2023 The unveiling of #BanksyGlasgow at just gone midnight last night. Check out the cops! pic.twitter.com/RIlHtrOHrU— Dr Emily LeQuesne (@EmilyLeQuesne) June 15, 2023 Just saw #banksy #cutandrun and holy shit… get a ticket… absolutely mind blowing… see all the behind the scenes of his practice. 🤯 #BanksyGlasgow pic.twitter.com/lsQwMx1j6f— davidt dunlop (@DavidtDunlop) June 15, 2023 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Banksy (@banksy) We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Banksy art