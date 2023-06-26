Around the Web Watch: Drunk thieves give money to Delhi couple they tried to rob after finding only Rs 20 with them Delhi Police arrested two men in connection with the case after the video of the incident went viral. Scroll Staff An hour ago अरे भाई, लूटेरों का भी दिल होता है!दंपित को लूटने आए बदमाशों ने जब देखा कि इनके पास तो सिर्फ 20 रुपए हैं तो दंपति को उन्होंने 100 रुपए थमा दिए और फिर वहां से चले गए. इस मामले की सीसीटीवी फुटेज अब वायरल हो रही है. pic.twitter.com/2VcIIne0TV— Kumar Abhishek (@active_abhi) June 25, 2023 #WATCH | Delhi: ...Shahdhara District team of Delhi Police has arrested 2 robbers. Delhi Police found CCTV footage of June 21 that shows robbers looting two people at gunpoint. However, when they found the couple had only Rs 20, the robbers gave them Rs 100 and left. The robbers… pic.twitter.com/kFFeP4I8yT— ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. robbery Delhi