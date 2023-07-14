After a car driver honked at a group of men on motorcycles to let him pass on a Bengaluru road, they teamed up to harass him. In a footage captured on the dashcam of the vehicle, four men were seen charging towards the car, with one even slamming his motorcycle on the car (video above), the men heckled the driver on a newly built road in Gunjur near Varthur. However, to avoid further confrontation, the driver quickly reversed his car and left the spot.

But the harassment didn’t stop just there. The bike-borne men tailed the car and followed him to his residence nearby. The group obstructed his path when he was trying to enter his building. The men not only vandalised his car but also violently attacked the driver. The entire ordeal was captured on the CCTV camera in the residential complex.

Following the incident, the occupants of the car posted their terrifying experience on social media, and as the video went viral, the police stepped in to find the assaulters. S Girish, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Whitefield Division of Bengaluru City subsequently posted on Twitter that the men in the case had been arrested.